SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $100,073 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

