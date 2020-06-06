SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $197,000 in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

