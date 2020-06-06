SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCO. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

