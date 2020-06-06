SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $525,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,588.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,641. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

