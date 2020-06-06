SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,509,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 103,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,017,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 153,189 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,691,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 192,092 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.84 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

