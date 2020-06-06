SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

