SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in BGC Partners by 507.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in BGC Partners by 202.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,637,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BGCP opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

