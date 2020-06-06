SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 367 Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.05.

EQIX stock opened at $665.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $677.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $718.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

