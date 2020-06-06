SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,680 shares of company stock worth $162,089 and sold 122,776 shares worth $2,025,642. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

