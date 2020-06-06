SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

