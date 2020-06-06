SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,000 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.