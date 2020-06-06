Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 351.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 701,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 310,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 187,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,538,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 95,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

