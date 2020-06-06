Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson Sells 6,339 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 6,339 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $201,136.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

RXN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $262,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $3,817,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,828,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.