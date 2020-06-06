ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $160.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,315.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $950,650.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,278 shares of company stock worth $2,895,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

