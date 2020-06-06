Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after buying an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $235,611,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

