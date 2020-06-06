Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $87,970,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

NYSE RS opened at $101.10 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

