REDWOOD CAP BAN/SH (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading Down 2%

REDWOOD CAP BAN/SH (OTCMKTS:RWCB) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01, 458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

REDWOOD CAP BAN/SH Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as agricultural, industrial, and personal credits.

