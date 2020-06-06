ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and $110,745.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00811630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00032416 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025411 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00180692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00171537 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

