Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.71% of Quest Diagnostics worth $76,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $226,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,505 shares of company stock worth $2,413,750. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.79.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

