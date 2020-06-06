Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,432,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 285,194 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 733,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 707,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

