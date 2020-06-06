Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) Shares Up 17.6%

Provision Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) shares shot up 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 797,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,179,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO)

Provision Holding, Inc focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Provision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.