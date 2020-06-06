Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 152,690 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 297,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab.

