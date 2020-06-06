Proequities Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Proequities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

