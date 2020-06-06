Proequities Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Proequities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,937,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000.

BATS:SPVM opened at $36.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

