Proequities Inc. Sells 5,421 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Proequities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 42,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.76 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

