Proequities Inc. Reduces Stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Proequities Inc. decreased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

