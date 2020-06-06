Proequities Inc. Reduces Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NYSE:HPS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

