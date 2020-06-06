Proequities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,834,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

