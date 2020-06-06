Proequities Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.