Proequities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 966,718 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 616,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,151,000 after purchasing an additional 302,532 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.