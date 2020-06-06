Proequities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $38.21 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th.

