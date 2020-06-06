Proequities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

