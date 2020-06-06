Proequities Inc. Has $164,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 61.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,368 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,602,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4,026.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 408,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 398,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 250,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 845.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 213,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $33.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.