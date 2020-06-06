Proequities Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000.

BAB stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

