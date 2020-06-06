Proequities Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000.

RFDI stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

