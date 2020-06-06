Proequities Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.89 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

