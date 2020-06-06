Proequities Inc. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Proequities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSD. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 148,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt alerts:

MSD opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.02.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.