Proequities Inc. Buys 496 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.27. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

