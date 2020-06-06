Proequities Inc. Buys 1,477 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Proequities Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 93,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 418,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 82,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $64.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

