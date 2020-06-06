Proequities Inc. Acquires 960 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsimple US Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,277,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,279,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $48.60 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.