Proequities Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,899,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,807,000 after buying an additional 3,883,005 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,046,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 125,979 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $17,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 131,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,589.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the period.

BATS FLQL opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

