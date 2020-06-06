Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRNB opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.63. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $50,458.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRNB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

