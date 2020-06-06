Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

