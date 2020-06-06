Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,727,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at $909,797.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $8,494,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Plug Power by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.