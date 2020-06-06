Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in AFLAC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 153,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AFLAC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,597,000 after buying an additional 97,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

