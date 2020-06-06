Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $1.26 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $161.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

