Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,075 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Tobam lifted its position in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.