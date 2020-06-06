Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 24,195 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 2,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.