Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 21,775 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

