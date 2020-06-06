Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,231 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Westrock stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.